Walmart CFO Brett Biggs Plans To Retire Next Year - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced Monday that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs will begin transitioning from Walmart during this upcoming year, after 22 years with the company, to begin a new chapter of opportunities in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors.

Biggs will remain in the CFO role until a successor is named next year and then support that transition, remaining as an associate until he leaves the company on January 31, 2023.

As part of the transition, he will also continue representing the company as a board member on Walmart's FinTech startup joint venture with Ribbit Capital.

The company will consider internal and external candidates before naming a successor. Biggs has served as Walmart's executive vice president and CFO since December 31, 2015.

Biggs joined Walmart in 2000 and held the roles of CFO for Walmart International, Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club. He has also served as senior vice president of international strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and as senior vice president of corporate finance. Biggs was also the senior vice president of operations for Sam's Club.

Prior to joining Walmart in 2000, Biggs held various M&A and corporate finance positions with Leggett & Platt, Phillips Petroleum Co. and Price Waterhouse.

