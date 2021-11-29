Walmart CFO Biggs to step down next year

US Markets
Walmart Inc said on Monday Brett Biggs will step down from his role as the chief financial officer of the world's largest retailer next year and leave the company in 2023.

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N said on Monday Brett Biggs will step down from his role as the chief financial officer of the world's largest retailer next year and leave the company in 2023.

Biggs, who has served as CFO since 2015, will remain in the role until a successor is named next year, Walmart said, adding he will continue to represent the company as a board member on Walmart's FinTech startup joint venture with Ribbit Capital until January 2023.

Walmart said it was considering both internal and external candidates to replace Biggs, a 22-year veteran of the company.

