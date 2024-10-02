News & Insights

BioTech
WMT

Walmart: Cancer COE Program For Associates To Include Virtually All Cancer Types

October 02, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Walmart announced the expansion of the Walmart Cancer Centers of Excellence program to include virtually all cancer types. The Walmart Cancer COE is a collaboration with Mayo Clinic that gives Walmart associates diagnosed with cancer access to the cancer experts at Mayo Clinic.

Once a Walmart associate or their eligible dependent has been diagnosed with cancer and has a recommended treatment plan, they can begin the Walmart Cancer COE process offered through eligible Walmart medical plan. The record review, travel and on-site care at Mayo Clinic come at no cost to the associate.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.