Walmart Buys Vizio Holding For $11.50/Shr In Cash

December 03, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), Tuesday revealed that it has completed the acquisition of Vizio Holding Corp. for $11.50 per share in cash, equivalent to a fully diluted equity value of approximately $2.3 billion.

Walmart expects the transaction to be slightly dilutive to earnings per share both in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 and for fiscal year 2026.

The acquisition will be funded through cash and/or debt.

The retail giant intends the acquisition of Vizio and its SmartCast Operating System to enhance shopping experience, boost product discovery, and increase advertising impact.

Currently, Walmart's stock is trading at $92.68, up 0.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

