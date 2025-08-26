Walmart Boosts Sellers With Smart Tools, Global Access, And Fast Next-Day Delivery

(RTTNews) - Walmart, at its recent "Let's Grow!" Seller Summit, introduced new tools and programs to help Marketplace sellers grow faster, reach more customers, and improve their business operations.

Walmart is now offering AI-powered tools that make it easier for sellers to list products and manage their stores. The new listing tool allows sellers to upload single or multiple items quickly, helping them get products online faster and improve sales. A Smart Assistant is also available around the clock to answer questions and guide sellers in real time.

To strengthen communication between sellers and Walmart, the company launched the Seller Advisors Program. This program connects sellers of all sizes and categories with Walmart leaders, allowing them to share feedback and help shape future tools and policies. It's designed to build a healthier, more transparent marketplace.

Sellers who handle their own shipping can now use automated settings to offer better delivery promises based on customer location. Walmart also upgraded its Brand Portal, giving sellers better tools to protect their brands and report fake or suspicious listings.

To support sellers during busy shopping seasons, Walmart is offering new incentives. These include 0% referral fees on qualifying toys, 50% off referral fees for pet supplies, and up to 100% fee reductions on top-selling products across various categories.

Walmart Fulfillment Services has expanded its Next-Day Delivery option to major U.S. cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Atlanta. This means sellers can deliver products faster and more reliably to millions of customers.

Finally, Walmart is helping sellers grow internationally. Sellers can now reach customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Chile. They can also use Walmart Connect's advertising tools to promote their products and increase visibility across multiple marketplaces.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.