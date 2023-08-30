Walmart (BER:WMT) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 166.50

The average one-year price target for Walmart (BER:WMT) has been revised to 166.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 157.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 152.98 to a high of 202.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.11% from the latest reported closing price of 147.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walmart. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMT is 0.65%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 1,043,304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,252K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,741K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 8.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,395K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,723K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,500K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,105K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 20,548K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,878K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 300.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,824K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,456K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 142.47% over the last quarter.

