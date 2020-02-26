Walmart Begins Offering Healthcare Services at Second Store in the U.S.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) remodeled a store in Calhoun, Ga. earlier this year and added a new healthcare facility. Walmart customers at the location can now talk to a counselor, get their teeth cleaned, or get a regular medical checkup.

Appointments aren't necessary and insurance isn't required either. It's also flexible with services even available on Sundays. It's unclear how big of a rollout this may turn out to be as the company's president of U.S. health and wellness, Sean Slovenski, said, "It has to be a profitable business on its own." He wouldn't say how many patients were coming in to use the services but did say that it was much more than what the company was expecting.

Calhoun is the company's second store to feature a healthcare facility. In September, Walmart began offering services in Dallas, Ga. Walmart stores currently feature pharmacies at many of its locations but this is the first foray into offering services that people might normally get at a doctor or dentist's office.

Image source: Getty Images.

A larger move could rival CVS' HealthHubs

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has been offering more services for its customers as well. The retail pharmacy giant is transforming many of its stores into HealthHub locations that will give consumers a broader health experience by offering nutrition seminars and helping people manage chronic conditions.

The company plans to have 1,500 HealthHub locations operational by the end of next year. CVS has just under 10,000 retail locations in the U.S. Its acquisition of health insurance provider Aetna in 2018 created significant growth opportunities for CVS which it is now looking to leverage to offer more services and to reach more customers.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.