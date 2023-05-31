News & Insights

US Markets
WMT

Walmart beats all 9 shareholder proposals at shareholders meeting

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 31, 2023 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by Siddharth Cavale for Reuters ->

By Siddharth Cavale

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS May 31 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N investors voted against all 9 shareholder-led proposals during the retail giant's annual meeting on Wednesday, a preliminary tally by the company showed.

Shareholders were asked to vote on a number of new proposals including revealing its exposure to China and conducting an independent review of its safety practices related to gun violence. Shareholders were also asked to vote on an additional "floor proposal" tabled during the meeting, that urged Walmart to disclose its funding to conservative political groups.

Proposals needed 51% of shareholder votes to win, which Walmart would adopt if passed. Walmart will provide the final tally in an upcoming U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Shareholders also voted in favor of company-led proposals including electing each of its 11 directors for a one-year term and compensation for its chief executive and other top leaders for 2023, the company said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bentonville, Arkansas)

((siddharth.cavale@thomsonreuters.com; Cell: +1 646-288-4330;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.