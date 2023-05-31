Walmart beats all 9 shareholder proposals at shareholders meeting

By Siddharth Cavale

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS May 31 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N investors voted against all 9 shareholder-led proposals during the retail giant's annual meeting on Wednesday, a preliminary tally by the company showed.

Shareholders were asked to vote on a number of new proposals including revealing its exposure to China and conducting an independent review of its safety practices related to gun violence. Shareholders were also asked to vote on an additional "floor proposal" tabled during the meeting, that urged Walmart to disclose its funding to conservative political groups.

Proposals needed 51% of shareholder votes to win, which Walmart would adopt if passed. Walmart will provide the final tally in an upcoming U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Shareholders also voted in favor of company-led proposals including electing each of its 11 directors for a one-year term and compensation for its chief executive and other top leaders for 2023, the company said.

