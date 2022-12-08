US Markets
MSFT

Walmart-backed PhonePe seeks to raise $1 bln - Bloomberg News

December 08, 2022 — 07:50 am EST

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is seeking to raise up to $1 billion from General Atlantic, Tiger Global Management, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The all-equity round is expected to close in the next two weeks and may take Walmart-backed PhonePe's valuation close to $13 billion, according to the report.

PhonePe declined to comment while Walmart, General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Qatar Investment Authority and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.