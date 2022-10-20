US Markets
Walmart-backed PhonePe in talks to raise funds at $12 bln valuation- Moneycontrol

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is in talks to raise funds in a round led by General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion, financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Friday, citing people aware of the matter.

U.S. private equity group General Atlantic is likely to lead the round with an investment of $450 million to $500 million, the report said.

The round would make Walmart Inc-backed WMT.N PhonePe the most valuable Indian financial tech firm, surpassing Razorpay and Paytm, a unit of One 97 Communications PAYT.NS, the report added.

PhonePe, which earlier this month said it had moved its domicile to Singapore from India, did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment. General Atlantic also did not immediately respond to an email outside office hours.

The report comes at a time when startups seeking late-stage funding are failing to attract investors as dour sentiment in the public markets and dull exit conditions make it tougher to justify higher valuations.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

