Walmart-backed fintech startup to offer banking services - Bloomberg News

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc's WMT.N fintech startup will start offering digital bank accounts to thousands of workers and a small percentage of its online customers in the coming weeks as part of an initial beta test, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://bloom.bg/3daW7YG)

