Walmart, Applied Materials, Deere & Co, Shopify and Boeing are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 16, 2021 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Walmart Inc. WMT, Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, Deere & Company DE, Shopify Inc. SHOP and The Boeing Company BA.

Earnings Estimates Keep Going Up

Earnings growth was expected to resume in the first quarter of 2021 after the pandemic-driven declines of 2020. But positive growth has arrived a little earlier, with earnings in the ongoing Q4 earnings season now modestly above the year-earlier period.

To give you a sense of how much the Q4 growth pace has changed in recent weeks and how good the reporting cycle has turned out to be, the consensus estimate for Q4 was for a decline of -11.2% in mid-December 2020.

Earnings Season Scorecard (as of Friday, February 12th)

Three quarters of the Q4 earnings season is now behind us, at least for the large cap S&P 500 index (372 companies have reported already). Please note that these 372 index members collectively account for 83.6% of the index's total market capitalization. As such, the results already represent a true cross section of the index as a whole and of the overall earnings picture.

The reporting cycle starts decelerating from this week onwards, with more than 350 companies on deck to report Q4 results, including 48 S&P 500 members. We will start seeing from the traditional brick-and-mortar retail space this week, with Walmart kicking off the reporting cycle for the group. Other notable companies on deck to report results this week include Applied Materials, Deere & Co., Shopify and others.

Total Q4 earnings (or aggregate net income) for these 372 companies are up +4.6% from the same period last year on+2.9% higher revenues, with 80.4% beating EPS estimates and 77.7% beating revenue estimates.

Not only are a historically high proportion of the reporting companies beating consensus EPS and revenue estimates, but they are also providing positive and reassuring guidance that is helping sustain the positive revisions trend that has been in place since July 2020.

This positive revisions trend appears to have gained pace and momentum over the last few weeks. We expect this trend to remain in place as we move towards the finish line in the Q4 earnings season. As indicated earlier, we have more than 350 companies on deck to report results this week, including 48 S&P members.

A number of sectors standout in coming out with impressive results, with Technology and Finance particularly notable. Results from the Construction and Basic Materials sectors are also very strong.

For the Technology sector, we now have Q4 results from 86.9% of the sector's total market cap in the index. Total earnings for these Tech companies are up +21.3% from the same period last year on +14.8% higher revenues, with 86.8% beating EPS estimates and 83% beating revenue estimates.

The Overall Earnings Picture

Looking at Q4 as a whole, combining the actual results from 372 index members with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings are now expected to up +2.9% on +2.6% higher revenues. This positive growth follows three back-to-back quarters of declines for S&P 500 earnings.

Sectors with the weakest growth remain the same ones that struggled in the first three quarters of the year, including Transportation (-91.7% earnings decline), Energy (-94.1%), and Consumer Discretionary (-61.8%). Q4 earnings for the Aerospace sector are now expected to be down -137.4%, largely reflecting Boeing's weak quarterly release.

On the positive side, Q4 earnings are expected to be up +167.9% at Autos, +40.1% at Construction, +22.7% at Basic Materials, +15.8% at Finance, +19.8% at Technology, +14.5% at Medical and +10.5% at the Retail sector.

Excluding Finance's help, Q4 earnings for the rest of the S&P 500 index would be down -0.4%, instead of up +2.9% as a whole. Q4 Earnings decline at the rate of -3.8%, instead of up +2.9% once Technology's strong showing is excluded.

Growth is expected to resume this year, with full-year 2021 earnings for the S&P 500 index currently expected to be up +27.6% relative to 2020 estimates. On an index 'EPS' basis, this works out to $166.88, up from $130.74 in 2020 and $156.68 in 2019.

Estimates for 2021 have been steadily going up over the last six months.

As we saw earlier with positive revisions to 2021 Q1 estimates, the revisions trend appears to have gained pace in recent weeks. That said, we strongly feel that there is significant room for further positive revisions as the overall macro backdrop stabilizes and gets clearer, particularly in the second half of the year.

For an in-depth look at the overall earnings picture and expectations for the coming quarters, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>> A Very Strong Earnings Picture

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don't miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Deere & Company (DE): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.