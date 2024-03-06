Walmart applicant's cannabis bias lawsuit could be headed to New Jersey court

By Daniel Wiessner

March 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court panel on Wednesday seemed poised to ask New Jersey's top court to decide whether a state law barring employment discrimination against cannabis users gives workers the ability to sue for violations in a case involving Walmart.

A three-judge 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Philadelphia heard arguments in a bid by Erick Zanetich, who was denied a job as a security guard by Walmart after he tested positive for cannabis, to revive a 2022 proposed class action claiming the retail giant's drug policy violates a 2021 New Jersey law.

The law bars employers from rejecting job applicants or firing workers for using cannabis on their own time, though it does allow for workers to be fired if they are impaired on the job. New Jersey is one of 24 states where recreational marijuana is legal.

U.S. District Judge Christine O'Hearn in Camden, New Jersey, ruled last year that the law does not create a private right of action allowing workers like Zanetich to sue, and that only a state cannabis board can enforce it.

On Wednesday, 3rd Circuit Judges Kent Jordan and Peter Phipps suggested that because the appeal presents an unprecedented question about a state law, the New Jersey Supreme Court should have a chance to address it.

The state court has ruled that workers have the right to sue if they are fired for reasons that violate public policy, but has never addressed the question in a case involving spurned job applicants.

"You acknowledge it is an expansion and you don’t have a case [to cite] where it was extended to somebody who isn't actually an employee," Jordan said to Zanetich's lawyer, Justin Swidler.

Swidler said the existing precedent on wrongful firings was enough for the 3rd Circuit to conclude that New Jersey's top court would rule the same way in the Walmart case, and that sending the case to the court was unnecessary. But the judges sounded skeptical.

"Maybe we should put this back in the New Jersey courts to decide this novel question," Phipps said.

State and federal judges in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Arizona and other states have said that medical marijuana laws allow workers to sue for discrimination, even when they do not explicitly authorize it.

Misha Tseytlin of Troutman Pepper, who represents Walmart, told the 3rd Circuit panel that if New Jersey lawmakers meant to authorize private lawsuits, they would have made that clear in drafting the law. He said O'Hearn correctly found that the law's silence amounted to a bar on lawsuits by workers.

The 3rd Circuit panel includes Circuit Judge Arianna Freeman.

The case is Zanetich v. Walmart Stores East, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-1996.

For Zanetich: Justin Swidler of Swartz Swidler

For Walmart: Misha Tseytlin of Troutman Pepper

Read more:

Walmart moves to toss lawsuit over pot screenings for job applicants

Legal cannabis poses a quandary for U.S. companies screening staff for drugs

Medical pot law allows workers to sue employers says Penn. state court

New Jersey gets high on its own supply as legal weed sales begin

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.