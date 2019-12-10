Walmart Apologizes For Christmas Sweater Featuring Santa With Cocaine

(RTTNews) - Walmart Canada has apologized after a Christmas sweater featuring Santa Claus and apparently cocaine was posted for sale on the company's Canadian website.

The retail giant pulled the controversial sweater from its website following a backlash on social media.

The sweater, offered by a third-party seller, featured an image of a bug-eyed Santa Claus behind a table depicting three white lines that look similar to lines of cocaine. Below the image was the tag-line "Let It Snow," apparently referring to cocaine's street name.

The sweater's description on Walmart's website read, "We all know how snow works. It's white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That's bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole."

However, the sweater was not available on Walmart's U.S. website. Walmart later apologized for selling the sweater on its website.

"These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca do not represent Walmart's values and have no place on our website. We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused," Walmart reportedly said.

Canadian news organization, the Global News, first reported Walmart's apology.

Walmart has been involved in similar controversial issues in the past too. In 2017, the retail giant apologized for an offensive slur used by a third-party seller for a wig cap sold on its website.

Last week, Amazon withdrew a range of Christmas decorations depicting the Auschwitz concentration camp from its website.

The Christmas ornaments included Christmas tree decorations, a bottle opener and a mouse pad, displaying images from the Nazi death camp where mass killings of Jewish people occurred during World War Two.

