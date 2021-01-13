Walmart Any-time Delivery Using HomeValet-powered Smart Box

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) has partnered with smart box maker HomeValet for grocery delivery pilot program.

Walmart announced that beginning this spring, participating customers in Bentonville, Arkansas, will be able to receive deliveries from their local Walmart directly into a temperature-controlled HomeValet-powered smart box placed outside their home. This gives customers the ability to receive secure, contactless deliveries with the peace of mind knowing their grocery items will stay fresh.

Walmart said it will reach out to its current delivery customers in Northwest Arkansas to learn of their interest in participating in the pilot.

HomeValet's smart box is powered by an internet of things (IoT) platform that has three temperature-controlled zones, so it can properly store frozen, refrigerated and pantry items.

"If there's one thing we know about our customers, it's that they're busier than ever. Our pilot with HomeValet is one of many solutions we're testing that can make their days more manageable. After all, delivery should fit within their lifestyle, not the other way around," said Tom Ward, SVP of Customer Product, Walmart U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.