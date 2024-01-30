Walmart Announces Three-for-one Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced a three-for-one stock split. It is part of its ongoing review of optimal trading and spread levels and its desire for its associates to feel that purchasing shares is easily within reach.

The company expects that the stock split will increase the number of shares of its outstanding common stock from about 2.7 billion shares to about 8.1 billion shares.

Walmart noted that shareholders will receive a distribution of two additional shares of common stock for each share held. The additional shares will be payable after the market closes on February 23, to shareholders of record as of the previous day. Walmart's stock will start trading on a post-split basis on February 26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.