Walmart Announces Lower Prices On Beef, Grilling Essentials, And Summer Favorites

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced Walmart and Sam's Club are offering lower prices on beef, grilling essentials and thousands of summer favorites through Walmart's signature Rollbacks and Sam's Club offers across stores and clubs nationwide. Customers and members can shop offers in stores and clubs, on Walmart.com, SamsClub.com and through the Walmart and Sam's Club apps.

Julie Barber, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Walmart U.S., said:?"This summer, we're making even more investments in price,?with thousands of Rollbacks across the products customers are shopping for most including beef, fresh produce and beverages, grills, pools, toys and summer fashion apparel."

At last close on NasdaqGS, Walmart shares were trading at $110.65, down 1.06%.

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