Walmart Announces Expanded Vision For Walmart Connect

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) said its media business will be now called Walmart Connect. It was formerly known as Walmart Media Group. The company said Walmart Connect is focusing on three strategic areas that will set it up to become one of the top ten advertising platforms in the US over five years. These strategic areas are: expanding offsite media opportunities, at scale; introducing new in-store experiences; and growing offerings across Walmart's digital properties.

Walmart Connect will be leveraging its first-party shopper data to drive media performance for sellers outside of the company's proprietary sites. Walmart has partnered with The Trade Desk, a leading AdTech company, to launch a demand-side platform for suppliers and their media and ad agencies in time for the 2021 holiday season.

Walmart is now offering media activations on in-store TV walls and self-checkout screens with nearly 170,000 digital screens across 4,500+ stores.

