Walmart and Target: Get Ready for a Big Week of Retail Earnings

Next week, the two giants of big box retailing will give their quarterly earnings when Target (TGT) report on Wednesday, followed by Walmart (WMT) on Thursday. I usually prefer to hold off on trading high-profile earnings until they are out as I like to analyze the reaction more than the numbers, but this time is different. The two earnings reports will be interesting events on multiple levels, but if we concentrate on relative performance, there is a fairly obvious and nonetheless worthwhile opportunity to trade the two stocks.

It will be interesting to see how each performs on a comparative basis. The rivalry between the two companies, or at least their stocks, has been a bit one-sided of late, with WMT massively outperforming TGT.

That dominance is based mainly on Walmart’s greater success in developing their online platform, and at this point it is hard to see how Target can catch up in that regard. Still, that advantage is now fully priced in, so any widening or narrowing of the performance gap in the two stocks next week will probably be a result of other factors, most notably the spending patterns of consumers. That is something that will be closely watched as both report, because it has implications beyond just these two stocks.

In very general terms, Target is traditionally seen as the more “upmarket” of the two stores, with Walmart being more of a value-based discount retailer, while the mix of spending at both stores, whether on basics like food or more discretionary spending on electronics and houseware goods, says a lot about the overall optimism and confidence of lower-end consumers. Any difference in the tone of the earnings and accompanying statement and guidance will therefore be seen as a commentary on the state of the consumer in general, as will the mix of sales reported by both. Are consumers “trading down” and favoring Walmart, or is the resilience that we have seen so far in the rate tightening cycle still evident? Are people still buying big ticket items, or are they focused on the basics?

Those things, rather than the raw numbers, will drive the overall market’s reaction on Wednesday and Thursday, but the comparative post-earnings performance of the two stocks will be more about the things that have driven the disparity over the last three months: vision and execution. WMT, led by CEO Doug McMillon, has excelled on both fronts as things have tightened up, and there is really no reason to believe that will change.

There will be a lot of attention paid to the earnings next week, making it likely that moves in the stock will be exaggerated, even if the results only confirm what we already know. I can’t and don’t know the numbers in advance, but I do know that WMT has consistently outperformed TGT and that will probably continue for a while. So, a paired trade, long WMT and short TGT, so as to take out the impact of overall market moves and isolate the two stocks’ differing reactions to their earnings, makes sense.

There are a couple of ways of doing that. You could use options, buying a WMT call and a TGT put with the same expiration date, but this is probably a case where that isn’t necessary. Simply buying WMT and selling TGT short makes more sense here if you have a margin account and are able to easily do that. TGT is readily available to borrow for that purpose, and the fact that the trade is only designed to be held for a few days minimizes the interest outlay from a short, while putting sensible stops on both sides of the trade gives an opportunity to benefit should both reports be much better or worse than expected.

Obviously, this isn’t for everyone. You have to have a margin trading account to do it and have to be ready to take on quite high risk. However, if both of those things apply to you, betting on the trend of WMT outperforming TGT looks like a better trade than simply trying to predict where either stock will go relative to its price going into their earnings.

