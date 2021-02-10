Walmart And Sam's Club Pharmacies To Start Administering COVID-19 Vaccines

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. said it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through pharmacies at select Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs under the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on February 12, 2021. Walmart is a federal retail pharmacy partner in 22 states.

The retail giant will receive the federal vaccine allocations this week at more than 1,000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies that will help reach to customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care.

Off the 22 states, Walmart will be the sole preferred pharmacy partner under the federal program in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maine, Nevada, Tennessee and Wyoming.

The Walmart and Sam's Clubs pharmacies are already in the process of administering vaccinations in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico under the state allocation. It started administering its first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers in the state of New Mexico on December 23, 2020.

More than 5000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies, along with technicians, are on standby to help expand vaccine access across the country as and when it receives more supplies of the vaccine. The number of vaccinations is planned to continue to increase each week.

Walmart said vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on allocation as well as state and local guidelines. The retailer is in a position to safely and easily reach customers as about 150 million customers are already shopping for household and health care essentials at their stores.

The company has worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and states taking into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local health care resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations.

Walmart is selecting locations for administering vaccinations in Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration. These include Walmart store in Brewton, Alabama, which was selected as it is the only location to administer the vaccine for 102 miles.

The company is already at the heart of many rural and underserved communities as ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. Walmart and Sam's Club are partnering with CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states.

Eligible customers have been urged to schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam's Club websites once appointments are available. Membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam's Club.

Walmart added that it will be partnering with other providers and organizations to expand access to offsite vaccination clinics for people having difficulty in accessing in-store clinics.

