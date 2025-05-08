Walmart & Alquist Set 3DCP Record With Fast, Cost-Efficient Supercenter Expansion In Alabama

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) and Alquist Thursday announced that it has completed their second 3D Concrete Printing or 3DCP project at the Owens Cross Roads, Alabama Supercenter, constructing 16-foot-high walls for a 5,000-square-foot pickup expansion in just 75 hours over seven days.

This innovative approach reduced costs by 15% and cut construction waste by 55% compared to traditional methods. Alquist CEO Patrick Callahan highlighted that the project proves 3D printing is a scalable solution, not just a novelty. FMGI, the general contractor, echoed the benefits, noting the build was greener and more affordable than previous efforts.

Walmart's VP of Construction, LB Johnson, emphasized the company's focus on sustainability and operational efficiency, stating that 3DCP helps optimize processes, lower costs, and shorten timelines, ultimately accelerating speed to market. The project also demonstrated 3DCP's advantages in material efficiency, labor optimization, reduced safety risks, and weather resilience.

Additionally, Alquist is nurturing future talent through a dedicated 3DCP curriculum developed with Aims Community College to prepare workers for large-scale construction innovation.

WMT is currently trading at $98.5 or 0.33% lower on the NYSE.

