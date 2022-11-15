Markets
Walmart Agrees $3.1 Bln Nationwide Opioid Settlement

November 15, 2022 — 07:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) said Tuesday that it has agreed to a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement framework designed to resolve substantially all opioid lawsuits and potential lawsuits by state, local, and tribal governments, if all conditions are satisfied.

Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis.

Earlier this month, CVS Health said it agreed in principle to a financial resolution to resolve all opioid lawsuits and claims against the company by states, political subdivisions in the U.S. The company agreed it would pay approximately $5 billion over the next ten years beginning in 2023.

