Walmart Adjusts Hours Again, Adding Seniors-Only Shopping

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has been one of the winners of the coronavirus pandemic. The retailer has been responding to the incredible demand for groceries and other household supplies by adjusting its operating hours to better serve its customers.

Walmart has adjusted its operating hours. Image source: Walmart.

What is Walmart doing?

Walmart has changed its operating hours again. The store will now be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Any store that currently opens later than 8:30 p.m. will continue its standard operating hours.

"This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store," the retailer posted on its website. "While the store hours change for customers, our associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours."

Walmart also plans to add a special shopping hour for older customers, which will take place one hour before each store normally opens.

"We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours," COO Dacona Smith wrote. "From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older."

The chain's pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during these special hours.

Adapting to changing needs

Coronavirus has placed a heavy burden on Walmart as customers look to stock up on needed supplies. The company has risen to meet those needs not only in its stores but by offering curbside pickup and delivery.

These changes are minor, but they will allow the company to better stock its shelves while also helping to protect an at-risk population.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.