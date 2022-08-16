Walmart Adds 5% As Q2 Results Improve

(RTTNews) - Shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT) are up more than 5% in the morning trade on Tuesday after reporting improved second-quarter results.

Net income in the second quarter increased to $5.15 billion, or $1.88 per share, from $4.28 billion, or $1.52 per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.77 per share.

Total revenue was $152.86 billion, up 8.4% year-over-year.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects net sales growth of about 5%.

For the full year, net sales growth is expected to be about 4.5%.

WMT, currently at $139.93, has traded in the range of $117.27-$160.77 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.