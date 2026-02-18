Walmart & 3 More Retail Stocks Set to Beat This Earnings Season

As investors gear up for the next wave of earnings releases, results from major Retail-Wholesale players, coming on the heels of the holiday shopping season, could shape near-term market sentiment. This reporting cycle should offer a better insight into both demand and margin trends, with modest growth expected in sales and earnings. Performance is likely to hinge on consumer sentiment, cautious discretionary spending, and retailers’ ability to manage promotional intensity and cost pressures against a challenging macro backdrop.



According to the latest Zacks Earnings Preview, the sector is expected to deliver fourth-quarter revenue growth of 6.7% year over year, following a 7% increase in the preceding season. Earnings are expected to rise 3.5% this season, a notable deceleration from 16.6% growth recorded in the previous reporting cycle. The numbers suggest that while sales momentum remains healthy, the slowdown in earnings growth signals margin pressure.



As earnings season nears its conclusion, investor focus is increasingly shifting toward companies with high earnings-beat probability and resilient business models. We have identified four stocks — Dollar General Corporation DG, Walmart Inc. WMT, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR — that appear well-positioned to surpass earnings expectations this season.

Key Factors Likely to Have Influenced Retail Earnings

Consumer spending trends are likely to have played a pivotal role in shaping retail performance this earnings season, which coincides with the crucial holiday shopping period. Americans appeared to rein in spending in December, ending the holiday season on a softer note. Commerce Department data showed retail sales were unchanged month over month in December, marking a sharp slowdown from November’s revised 0.6% gain and suggesting holiday momentum cooled as the quarter progressed. On a year-over-year basis, however, retail sales still rose 2.4% in December and 3.3% in November.



The slowdown likely reflected moderating job growth, policy uncertainty and still-elevated household cost pressures that weighed on consumer sentiment. Shoppers remained value-conscious, prioritizing essentials, hunting for deals and trading down. This tends to favor off-price retailers and discount chains over premium discretionary brands, especially when companies rely on promotions to sustain traffic during peak holiday weeks.



Inflation trends, though moderating, continued to affect consumer budgets and retailers’ cost structures. This dynamic is likely to have pressured retailers’ margins, particularly for those unable to fully pass higher input, transportation and labor costs on to consumers. Companies with strong pricing power, efficient supply-chain management and cost discipline may have been better positioned to protect profitability.



E-commerce and omnichannel execution also remained important differentiators during the holiday quarter, when convenience and delivery speed influence purchasing decisions. Retailers offering seamless integration between digital and physical channels — including buy-online-pickup-in-store, curbside options and flexible payment solutions — were better positioned to capture demand and drive conversion during peak shopping periods.



Inventory discipline was another key determinant of fourth-quarter profitability. Retailers who leveraged advanced analytics and demand-forecasting tools to keep stock levels aligned with demand were better positioned to maintain availability while protecting margins without resorting to excessive markdowns after the holidays. Supply-chain complexities, including tariff-driven cost volatility and extended lead times, still pose risks, potentially limiting the full benefit of improved demand planning.

4 Retail Stocks Poised for Earnings Surprises

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), the chance of a positive earnings surprise is as high as 70%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dollar General: Zacks Rank #2 & Earnings ESP of +16.26%

Dollar General continues to strengthen its position through a value-led, convenience-focused business model. Growth is being supported by ongoing market share gains across consumable and non-consumable categories, aided by improved execution and a broadening customer base that includes higher-income households. The company’s strategic real-estate initiatives, such as “Project Elevate” and “Project Renovate” remodels, are contributing to improved store productivity and customer experience, while continued unit growth expands its footprint in underpenetrated markets. Dollar General is scaling digital capabilities through delivery partnerships and expanding higher-margin adjacencies such as the DG Media Network, which can enhance engagement and support larger baskets.



Dollar General has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +16.26%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share has fallen by a penny to $1.57 over the past 30 days and implies a decline of 6.6% from the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $10.74 billion, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. DG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. The company is scheduled to report financial numbers on March 12, before the opening bell.



Walmart: Zacks Rank #3 & Earnings ESP of +1.31%

Walmart continues to strengthen its position as a leading omnichannel retailer, leveraging a broad assortment, accelerated e-commerce momentum, and growing higher-margin profit streams like advertising and membership. Its commitment to everyday low prices, faster fulfillment and tech-powered innovation, particularly in automation and AI, enhances customer convenience and operational efficiency. Market share gains across grocery, general merchandise, and health & wellness reflect durable brand relevance and customer loyalty. The company is well-positioned to sustain long-term growth through scale, innovation and a diversified profit engine.



Investors can count on Walmart with a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share has been stable at 73 cents over the past 30 days, suggesting an increase of 10.6% year over year. The consensus estimate for revenues is pinned at $190 billion, which indicates growth of 5.3% from the year-ago period. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.8%, on average. The company will report numbers on Feb. 19, before the opening bell.



Home Depot: Zacks Rank #3 & Earnings ESP of +5.61%

Home Depot’s growth strategy is shaped by its expanding Pro ecosystem, strengthened through the additions of SRS and GMS. These platforms give the company a deeper reach into specialty building materials and create natural cross-sell pathways between retail and wholesale channels. The company is also enhancing its focus on professional contractors by introducing a new AI-powered tool designed to reshape how Pro customers plan and execute complex projects. The company highlighted that its blueprint takeoff tool utilizes advanced AI and proprietary algorithms to analyze construction plans and generate material estimates with far greater speed and accuracy than traditional methods. This technology replaces the labor-intensive process that earlier took Pro customers weeks to complete.



Home Depot has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +5.61%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share has been stable at $2.51 over the past 30 days, calling for a decline of 19.8% year over year. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $38.25 billion, which indicates a decrease of 3.7% from the year-ago period. The company will report numbers on Feb. 24, before the opening bell.



Dollar Tree: Zacks Rank #3 & Earnings ESP of +1.63%

Dollar Tree is sharpening its focus as a pure-play value retailer, following the strategic decision to move forward without the Family Dollar brand. The company’s expanding multi-price assortment has broadened consumer appeal, driven stronger discretionary engagement and enhanced merchandising flexibility while preserving its core value proposition. Operational discipline in merchandising, supply chain, cost management and store execution strengthens the company’s ability to scale efficiently. With growing appeal across income groups, a differentiated value proposition and a clear strategic roadmap with an optimal capital allocation framework, Dollar Tree is well-positioned to deliver sustained performance and long-term shareholder value.



Dollar Tree has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share has fallen by a penny to $2.52 over the past 30 days but still implies an increase of 19.4% from the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $5.47 billion, which indicates a year-over-year decrease of 33.8%. DLTR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.1%, on average.



