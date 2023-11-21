Black Friday falls on Nov. 24 this year, but Walmart is launching some of its Black Friday deals two days earlier on Nov. 22. If you’re looking for good deals on things like wireless headphones, a robot vacuum or a self-cleaning countertop ice maker, the big-box retailer is the place to look.

Here are 10 Walmart 2023 Black Friday deals you shouldn’t pass up.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $99

“Black Friday at Walmart is a fan favorite, and this year, the deals are just getting started,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback. “Starting Nov. 22, Walmart is offering the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $99. For under $100, you can get a great gift for the music lover in your life with a 4.6 out of five-star rating. If you look on Amazon, this product would cost you $155.48. Walmart’s Black Friday deal saves you over $50.”

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $316

Jan Suski, content and outreach specialist at Linkhouse, said Walmart has been her go-to for years now, and she’s always on the lookout for deals. Her headphone deal pick is Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones, which you can save $84 on in the silver color.

“These headphones from Sony are like a concert for your ears, plus they magically cancel out all the noise around you,” said Suski. “And at [$316], [they are] a steal!”

HP 15.6-inch Intel Laptop: $249

“Walmart promises low prices, and they’re definitely delivering this year,” Landau said. “If you’re in the market for a new laptop, Walmart is offering an HP 15.6-inch Intel Laptop for $249 (on sale for $179 on Nov. 22). This is a steal — especially if you’re in need of new tech and don’t want to wait until back-to-school sales next July.”

KISSAIR Countertop Self-Cleaning Ice Maker: $66

“If you’re looking for a convenient way to maximize your freezer space, investing in a countertop ice maker may be the move,” said Landau. “And Black Friday is a great time to indulge — Walmart is offering the KISSAIR Countertop Self-Cleaning Ice Maker equipped with an ice scoop and basket, for only $65.99 (originally $129.99). This product has over 2000 five-star reviews, so you can be confident that it’ll do the job for you. It also makes a great gift for friends or family.”

Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop: $500

You can save $100 on this deal, said Suski. “Picture this — a vacuum that also mops. Yeah, mind blown! The Yeedi Cube is a game-changer for anyone who’s into smart home tech, and at $500, it’s a sweet deal.”

HART 20-Volt 4-Tool Battery-Powered Combo Kit: $98

For the handyman — or woman — in your life, this HART 20-volt combo kit is priced right, offering you over $80 in savings. And it gives you a lot of bang for your buck with its included drill driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw and LED work light.

Hisense AX Soundbar: $129

This 420-watt soundbar, which features nine built-in speakers, includes a wireless subwoofer, wireless rear speakers and Dolby Atmos, which creates a surround sound experience that’s described as immersive. Get ready to shop on Nov. 22 for this early Black Friday deal when it drops from $249 to $129.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB: $249

If you’re looking for a good deal on an iPad and you don’t mind if it’s the latest model, check Walmart. Instead of paying $329 for this older-model iPad from 2021, you’ll pay $80 less, or $249.

Xbox Series S + Xbox Wireless Controller: $290

Make the gamer in your life happy with this Xbox Series S console, which includes a wireless controller and comes with a three month game pass. Normally selling for $369.98, you’ll save about $80.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Walmart 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

