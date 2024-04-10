News & Insights

WallStreetBets Reacts To Boeing Whistleblower: 'Wish Me Luck'

April 10, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

According to a report from The New York Times, former Boeing engineer turned whistleblower, Sam Salehpour, claims the fuselage sections on 787 Dreamliners are improperly fastened together and could break apart mid-flight. Members of Reddit's r/WallStreetBets community are commenting on the whistleblower's allegations regarding safety and quality deficiencies at Boeing. 

