Markets
GME

WallStreetBets Declares Victory as GameStop Stock Soars Over 50%

Contributor
Danny Vena The Motley Fool
Published

After being left for dead less than a year ago, GameStop (NYSE: GME) has come roaring back, ending the day up 50% to a new all-time high of $65.01, after trading for roughly $2.50 per share early last year. At one point on Friday, shares had gained as much as 78%, before tripping Wall Street breakers that temporarily halted trading.

The recent run-up has all the earmarks of a short squeeze, which accelerated this week when a spat broke out between noted short-seller Citron Research and a group of investors that frequent the r/WallStreetBets subreddit. Members of the forum remained bullish and even encouraged other retail traders to buy GameStop.

A graph arrow climbing steadily with a $100 bill as a backdrop.

Image source: Getty Images.

Citron editor Andrew Left threw in the towel Friday, posting from a temporary Twitter account, "We will no longer be commenting on GameStop, not because we do not believe our investment thesis but rather the angry mob who owns this stock." He went on to allege that a number of crimes had been committed and saying his family had been "terrorized." He had previously alleged that Citron's original Twitter account had been hacked.

Left had promised a livestream event earlier in the week in which he would reveal five reasons GameStop was going to $20, saying that those buying the stock were "suckers." After postponing the event Wednesday, it was abruptly canceled on Thursday and replaced with a video posted to Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube. The video was widely reviled, with a number of Twitter users citing factual errors and rehashed reasoning.

While trading volume was already high yesterday, it shot through the roof today, a clear sign that the short squeeze was gaining traction. While 55 million shares of GameStop traded hands yesterday, that soared to nearly 196 million today, 17 times that average volume during the month of December.

10 stocks we like better than GameStop
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and GameStop wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Danny Vena owns shares of Alphabet (A shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Twitter. The Motley Fool recommends GameStop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular