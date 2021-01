A new cohort of retail traders are targeting heavily shorted stocks to squeeze them ‘to the moon’. WallStreetBets and its 3.1 million followers are fighting back against short-selling hedge funds and winning. The latest target of this Millennial & Gen Z driven trading message board has been GameStop GME, which will go down in history as one of the biggest short-selling upsets.

GME is up over 1500% in just 10 trading days. Short sellers have lost more than $6 billion on a company whose market value was only $1.2 billion two weeks ago.

WallStreetBets has short-sellers scared out of their wits, with hedge funds just hoping that their shorted shares aren’t next.

For more color on the subject take a look at my article: WallStreetBets: The Big Short-Squeeze.

Note: Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY and AMC AMC is mention in the title as well.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



GameStop Corp. (GME): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research