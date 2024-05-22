WALLIX Hosts Successful Cyber Vision Day 2024

Wallix Group SA (FR:ALLIX) has released an update.

WALLIX Group SA, a European leader in cybersecurity software, successfully hosted its 2024 Investor Day, ‘Cyber Vision Day’, with replays available online. The company is known for its expertise in identity and access management, supports thousands of organizations globally, and is committed to ethical digital practices. Financial results for the first half of 2024 will be published on July 18, 2024.

For further insights into FR:ALLIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.