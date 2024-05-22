News & Insights

WALLIX Hosts Successful Cyber Vision Day 2024

May 22, 2024 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wallix Group SA (FR:ALLIX) has released an update.

WALLIX Group SA, a European leader in cybersecurity software, successfully hosted its 2024 Investor Day, ‘Cyber Vision Day’, with replays available online. The company is known for its expertise in identity and access management, supports thousands of organizations globally, and is committed to ethical digital practices. Financial results for the first half of 2024 will be published on July 18, 2024.

