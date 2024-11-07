News & Insights

Wallix Group SA Shows Strong Growth in Cybersecurity

November 07, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

Wallix Group SA (FR:ALLIX) has released an update.

Wallix Group SA reported a 23.7% increase in monthly recurring revenue as of September 2024, with recurring business comprising 73.5% of its turnover, highlighting the company’s robust growth in the cybersecurity sector through strategic market expansion and a successful subscription model. The firm anticipates further profitability improvements and market share growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, driven by cost optimization and regulatory demands for enhanced cybersecurity. Wallix aims to maintain its growth momentum into 2025, leveraging a solid commercial pipeline and favorable geopolitical conditions.

