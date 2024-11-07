Wallix Group SA Shows Strong Growth in Cybersecurity

Wallix Group SA (FR:ALLIX) has released an update.

Wallix Group SA reported a 23.7% increase in monthly recurring revenue as of September 2024, with recurring business comprising 73.5% of its turnover, highlighting the company’s robust growth in the cybersecurity sector through strategic market expansion and a successful subscription model. The firm anticipates further profitability improvements and market share growth across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, driven by cost optimization and regulatory demands for enhanced cybersecurity. Wallix aims to maintain its growth momentum into 2025, leveraging a solid commercial pipeline and favorable geopolitical conditions.

For further insights into FR:ALLIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.