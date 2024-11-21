News & Insights

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Strengthens Fleet with Strategic Acquisition

November 21, 2024 — 02:33 am EST

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (DE:WNL) has released an update.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has strategically acquired the vessel “Morning Celine” at a cost below its current market value, utilizing cash reserves for the purchase. Although no immediate financial gains are recorded, this acquisition strengthens the company’s asset base in the competitive roll-on/roll-off shipping market.

