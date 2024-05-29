News & Insights

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Sets New Bond Rate at 7.96%

May 29, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (DE:WNL) has released an update.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA has announced a new bond interest rate of 7.96% for the period from May 31, 2024, to August 30, 2024, for its sustainability-linked bond. This adjustment follows the stipulations of the bond agreement and has been communicated to the Oslo Stock Exchange for necessary registration.

