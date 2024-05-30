Wallenius Wilhelmsen Sets New Bond Rate

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (DE:WNL) has released an update.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA has set a new bond interest rate at 8.61% for the period from June 3, 2024, to September 3, 2024, in line with the Bond Agreement. Details regarding the interest rate determination for the FRN Senior Unsecured Bond Issue 2021/2026 have been communicated to the Oslo Børs and registered with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository.

