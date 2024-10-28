News & Insights

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Secures $766M Green Logistics Deal

October 28, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (DE:WNL) has released an update.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured a five-year, USD 766 million agreement with a major equipment manufacturer, focusing on shipping and logistics with an emphasis on decarbonization. This partnership highlights the customer’s need for reliable long-term ocean capacity and aligns with both parties’ sustainability goals. This deal strengthens Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s global logistics offerings, ensuring efficient management of product and information flows.

