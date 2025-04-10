Wallenius Wilhelmsen Receives Australian Approval To Sell MIRRAT To Qube Unit

(RTTNews) - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (0N0B.L, WILWY) announced on Thursday that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC approved the sale of its unit Melbourne International RoRo & Auto Terminal Pty Ltd or MIRRAT.

As announced on May 27, 2024, the integrated vehicle transportation and logistics company is divesting MIRRAT to Australian Amalgamated Terminals Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Qube Holdings Ltd (QBBHY).

The deal has been finalized for A$332.5 million, and is expected to close on May 1.

The company reaffirmed that Australia is still an important market for its shipping and logistics services and that it is always looking for ways to grow its global logistics network.

The company is set to keep using MIRRAT after the deal, so its customers will continue to receive services.

Wednesday, Wallenius Wilhelmsen had closed 2.69% lesser at 65.10 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

