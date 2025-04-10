Markets
QBBHY

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Receives Australian Approval To Sell MIRRAT To Qube Unit

April 10, 2025 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (0N0B.L, WILWY) announced on Thursday that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC approved the sale of its unit Melbourne International RoRo & Auto Terminal Pty Ltd or MIRRAT.

As announced on May 27, 2024, the integrated vehicle transportation and logistics company is divesting MIRRAT to Australian Amalgamated Terminals Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Qube Holdings Ltd (QBBHY).

The deal has been finalized for A$332.5 million, and is expected to close on May 1.

The company reaffirmed that Australia is still an important market for its shipping and logistics services and that it is always looking for ways to grow its global logistics network.

The company is set to keep using MIRRAT after the deal, so its customers will continue to receive services.

Wednesday, Wallenius Wilhelmsen had closed 2.69% lesser at 65.10 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QBBHY
WILWY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.