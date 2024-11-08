News & Insights

Stocks

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Expands Fleet with New Vessel Orders

November 08, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (DE:WNL) has released an update.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has expanded its fleet plans by adding two more 11,700 CEU Shaper class vessels, with delivery expected in the second half of 2028. The company aims to upsize additional vessels, aligning with its strategy to enhance capacity and meet growing demand in the roll-on/roll-off shipping market. This move brings their total order to 14 Shaper class vessels, underscoring their commitment to maintaining a leading position in vehicle logistics.

For further insights into DE:WNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.