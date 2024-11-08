Wallenius Wilhelmsen Expands Fleet with New Vessel Orders

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (DE:WNL) has released an update.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has expanded its fleet plans by adding two more 11,700 CEU Shaper class vessels, with delivery expected in the second half of 2028. The company aims to upsize additional vessels, aligning with its strategy to enhance capacity and meet growing demand in the roll-on/roll-off shipping market. This move brings their total order to 14 Shaper class vessels, underscoring their commitment to maintaining a leading position in vehicle logistics.

