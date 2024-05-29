News & Insights

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Board Member Sells All Shares

May 29, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (DE:WNL) has released an update.

Erik Nøklebye, an alternate board member of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, sold 10,102 shares at NOK 112 each and now holds no shares in the company. Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a leader in RoRo shipping and vehicle logistics, operating a vast network of vessels, processing centers, and marine terminals globally.

