Wallenius Wilhelmsen Board Member Sells All Shares

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (DE:WNL) has released an update.

Erik Nøklebye, an alternate board member of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, sold 10,102 shares at NOK 112 each and now holds no shares in the company. Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a leader in RoRo shipping and vehicle logistics, operating a vast network of vessels, processing centers, and marine terminals globally.

For further insights into DE:WNL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.