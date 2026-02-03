Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (WAWIF) Price Target Increased by 22.07% to 10.25

The average one-year price target for Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA (OTCPK:WAWIF) has been revised to $10.25 / share. This is an increase of 22.07% from the prior estimate of $8.40 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.50 to a high of $13.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.70% from the latest reported closing price of $9.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 24.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAWIF is 0.21%, an increase of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.60% to 10,978K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,420K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAWIF by 17.21% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,118K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing an increase of 26.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAWIF by 47.79% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 936K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAWIF by 13.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 906K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 881K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAWIF by 7.48% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 745K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAWIF by 18.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.