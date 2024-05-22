Wallbridge Reports High-Grade Gold at Fenelon

Wallbridge Mng Co (TSE:WM) has released an update.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has announced encouraging results from its latest drilling program at the Fenelon Gold Project, revealing multiple high-grade gold intercepts near the surface. With intersections like 29.48 g/t Au over 1.4 meters, the newly identified mineralization could significantly impact the project’s economics. These findings will inform the ongoing preliminary economic assessment for the combined Fenelon-Martiniere project.

