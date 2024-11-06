News & Insights

Wallbridge Mining’s Promising Gold Discoveries at Martiniere

November 06, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Wallbridge Mng Co (TSE:WM) has released an update.

Wallbridge Mining Company has announced promising results from its Phase 2 exploration drilling at the Martiniere gold project, uncovering multiple high-grade gold intercepts. This highlights the potential for substantial resource growth as the company plans to update its mineral resource estimate in early 2025.

