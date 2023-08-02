Wallbridge Mining (WLBMF) Price Target Increased by 6.18% to 0.59

The average one-year price target for Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) has been revised to 0.59 / share. This is an increase of 6.18% from the prior estimate of 0.56 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.32 to a high of 0.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 492.21% from the latest reported closing price of 0.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wallbridge Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLBMF is 0.04%, a decrease of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 32,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 31,655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,087K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLBMF by 12.08% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 351K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

