Wallbox’s DC fast charger passes Germany’s Eichrecht certification

Wallbox’s (WBX) Supernova DC fast charger was certified for conformity according to Germany’s Eichrecht regulation. The Eichrecht certification opens other commercial opportunities to the company across the DACH region – Germany, Austria, and Switzerland – where customers often opt to invest in Eichrecht-certified chargers, even where they’re not strictly mandatory. The Eichrecht certification is a multistage process for all public EV chargers in Germany that bill users for the energy dispensed. The certification ensures accuracy in energy measurement and billing.
