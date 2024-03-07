Wallbox, Partners Secure $25.6 Mln To Deploy EV Chargers Across Washington

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) and its subsidiary, COIL, in partnership with Clean and Prosperous Institute and Adopt a Charger, have secured proposed awards totaling $25.6 million from the Washington Department of Commerce's Electric Vehicle Charging Program.

This funding is part of a larger $85 million package announced by the state of Washington in February to promote clean transportation and improve air quality.

The awards, disclosed in the Department's initial program round, will aid in the deployment of Wallbox's latest AC Level 2 charger, the Pulsar Pro, in 148 multifamily housing properties across Washington.

The Pulsar Pro features RFID integration and ISO 15118 readiness to offer secure and future-proof charging capabilities.

The company stated that COIL will lead these projects in partnership with Resound Energy, a local energy efficiency contractor.

