Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Price Target Decreased by 18.18% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) has been revised to $6.12 / share. This is a decrease of 18.18% from the prior estimate of $7.48 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.86% from the latest reported closing price of $3.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wallbox N.V.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBX is 0.00%, an increase of 93.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.18% to 144K shares. The put/call ratio of WBX is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 86K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

Stifel Financial holds 34K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 11K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.