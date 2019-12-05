Wall Street's Strategists Expect the S&P 500 to Gain 5% Next Year. They're Almost Certainly Wrong.

The average target for the S&P 500 was about 3264, a rise of 4.8% from Wednesday’s close. That’s about as likely as a drop of 10% or more.

Most of Wall Street’s strategists are out with their predictions for 2020, and they are a bullish bunch. Their predictions for the S&P 500, however, are almost certainly wrong.

Consider: MarketWatch compiled the 2020 price targets for 14 Wall Street strategists. Ten of them predict a higher market from the close of trading on Dec. 4, with Credit Suisse’s Jonathan Golub’s S&P 500 target of 3425 the highest, while just two—Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson and UBS’s Francois Trahan—predict the market to fall with their price targets of 3000. The average target was about 3264, a rise of 4.8% from Wednesday’s close.

None of those predictions seem all that exceptional. So why are they certainly wrong? It’s not because the market has had a great year, with the S&P 500 currently up 24% in 2019, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 18%.

Rather, it is because of how S&P 500 returns have been distributed historically. While the index has risen an average of 11.4% total return over the past 90 years, according to NYU professor Aswath Damodaran as cited by DataTrek’s Nicholas Colas. With a dividend yield of 1.8%, that would imply a 2020 close of 3420 for the S&P 500 if it simply has an average year, Colas says. Only one of the strategists, Golub, was near that level, he observes.

But even Golub may be too conservative. The S&P 500 has gained 20% of more 36% of the time during the past 90 years, Colas notes. A gain of 5% or less just 13% of the time, about the same as a double digit loss, which happens about 12% of the time.

So what will the S&P 500 do next year? Beats me. But I’m guessing that Wall Street’s strategists probably don’t either.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

