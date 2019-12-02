Wall Street’s Official 2020 Stock Prediction

(New York)

Analysts from across the Street have now put their predictions in for 2020, and the outlook is not as rosy as one would expect from a bunch of analysts who get paid to be bullish. The consensus outlook for equities can best be described as âmeeehhhâ. Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Stifel are forecasting that the S&P 500 will fall next year, while Citi, BAML, and Goldman are forecasting rises, but modest ones (single digits at the high end). Taken as an average, analysts think stocks will rise just 3% next year.

FINSUM: A published 3% forecasted rise by Wall Street research analysts feels more like they are expecting a 10% loss.

stocks

large caps

S&P 500

Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs

citi

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.