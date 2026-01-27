Wall Street's Most Hated Stock Is About to Surprise Everyone

Key Points

Palantir is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter financial report on Feb. 2.

Wall Street is betting heavily against the AI software pioneer.

I believe Palantir's accelerating revenue growth and expanding profits will continue.

We're just weeks away from Palantir's (NASDAQ: PLTR) fourth-quarter financial report, and to call the stock divisive might well be an understatement. Bulls insist the company is the perfect combination of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and artificial intelligence (AI) wrangler. Bears point to the stock's stratospheric valuation and walk away shaking their heads.

Calling Palantir "Wall Street's most hated stock" isn't much of a stretch. Of the 26 Wall Street analysts who have issued an opinion, only 23% rate the stock a buy or strong buy, with the other 77% taking a hard pass.

It's safe to say the debate will rage on for years, but in the short term, I think Palantir is about to surprise everyone.

An object in motion tends to stay in motion

As most science buffs know, Sir Isaac Newton's First Law of Motion states that an object in motion tends to stay in motion, unless acted upon by an external force. Put another way, things continue to move in the same direction and the same speed until something comes along to change that. I believe such is the case with Palantir.

Let's add some numbers for context. Palantir's revenue has grown more than 700% since its 2019 IPO, fueling net income growth of 1,320%. This combination of runaway sales and expanding profit sets the stage for future growth.

What's even more telling is that its revenue growth has accelerated in each and every quarter going back to mid-2023, soon after it released its Artificial Intelligence Platform. The magic of this AI system is that it integrates with existing enterprise business systems -- sales, manufacturing, shipping, finance, etc. -- and provides real-time solutions to everyday business challenges.

When Palantir reports its Q4 results on Feb 2, management is guiding for revenue of roughly $1.33 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 61%. Furthermore, the company has raised its full-year outlook for U.S. commercial revenue -- which includes AIP -- to 104% growth. Given that Palantir has historically beaten expectations, those estimates are likely conservative.

Given its track record, I think Palantir's about to surprise everyone.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.