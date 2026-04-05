Wall Street's Most Consequential Company -- Whose Shares Have Gained 464,000% Since 1999 -- Turns 33 Today

Key Points

The infrastructure backbone of AI-accelerated data centers was founded on April 5, 1993.

The superior compute capabilities of this company's AI hardware, coupled with demand overwhelming supply, have led to exceptional pricing power and a historically high gross margin.

However, even Wall Street's most important companies deal with challenges.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

You may not realize it, but what's arguably become the most important publicly traded company of our generation was founded 33 years ago today. On April 5, 1993, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was cofounded in Sunnyvale, CA, by Jensen Huang (the company's current CEO), Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem.

Although Nvidia was best-known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) used in PC gaming for decades, it's the company's artificial intelligence (AI) contributions that have sent its shares up nearly 464,000%, including dividends paid, since its initial public offering in January 1999.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia's spot atop the AI pedestal is unrivaled

Artificial intelligence is the largest technological leap forward for corporate America since the advent and proliferation of the internet in the mid-1990s. PwC's analysts believe AI can create more than $15 trillion in global economic value by 2030, indicating there will be a laundry list of winners in this space -- perhaps none bigger than Nvidia.

Nvidia's GPUs hold a virtual monopoly in enterprise AI data centers, and it's unlikely this competitive edge will be lost anytime soon. Its Hopper, Blackwell, and Blackwell Ultra GPUs have proved superior to all external competitors on a compute basis.

Furthermore, Jensen Huang is overseeing an aggressive product development cycle designed to bring an advanced AI chip to market each year. If Nvidia's peers are struggling to compete with its prior-generation chips, it's hard to imagine them gaining much ground with a new GPU introduced annually.

Nvidia is also benefiting from persistent AI GPU scarcity. When demand for a good or service outstrips its supply, it's expected that prices will rise until demand tapers off. Nvidia's GPUs are commanding a premium price, helping lift its gross margin to around 75%.

Don't overlook the company's CUDA software platform, either. CUDA is the toolkit developers use to maximize the compute capabilities of their GPUs, including the training of large language models. This software platform is keeping customers loyal to Nvidia's ecosystem of products and services, as well as extending the long-term use case for prior-generation GPUs.

Even Wall Street's most consequential company faces challenges

Although the long-term outlook for Nvidia appears bright, the near-parabolic increase in its share price since October 2022 may not be sustainable.

History tells us that every game-changing technological innovation for more than three decades has endured an early stage bubble-bursting event. The reason bubbles form and subsequently burst is that investors consistently overestimate the adoption and/or optimization of innovations.

While Nvidia's sales growth makes clear there isn't an adoption problem, we're likely years away from businesses optimizing AI solutions to maximize sales and profits. If an AI bubble forms and bursts, it's hard to imagine Nvidia not taking it on the chin.

Additionally, Nvidia should expect its near-monopoly share of data center GPUs to dwindle over time.

Perhaps the biggest threat to its GPU dominance comes from within. Many of its top customers by net sales are developing their own AI chips to use in their data centers. Even though these GPUs can't go toe-to-toe with Nvidia's hardware, they're decisively cheaper and not backlogged. This will likely minimize AI GPU scarcity and work against Nvidia's exceptional pricing power and its superior gross margin.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.