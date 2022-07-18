Wall Street's main indexes fall despite stronger economic data

This was a strange week that first saw markets bet a historic 1% Fed rate hike after hotter-than-expected inflation data. US inflation jumped 9.1% in June in its biggest yearly increase in 40 years. They then offset part of their losses as Fed members said they would favour a 75-basis point hike at the July meeting. Better-than-expected retail sales also pushed the broad market higher Friday, but not enough to finish the week in positive territory.

The S&P 500 fell 0.93% (-18.95% year-to-date), the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.16% (-13.90% YTD), or 51 points. The Nasdaq was down 1.57% (-26.80% YTD).

European markets did not fare better. The MSCI EMU lost 1.12% (-19.56% YTD) while the FTSE slipped 0.56% (-3.05% YTD). Asian markets were mixed. The Shanghai Composite plunged 3.81% (-11.31% YTD), as the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, leading several cities to impose new restrictions. By contrast, Japan’s Nikkei outperformed its peers, notching a second straight week of gains (+1.02% week-over-week, -6.96% YTD).

Almost all the S&P sectors slid into the red

The S&P consumer staples index was the only sector that managed to stay above the flatline (+0.11%). Other defensive sectors such as utilities (-0.16%) and real estate (-0.45%) were not far behind. Likewise, information technology did better than the broad market (-0.33%) against a backdrop of falling Treasury yields. Yet Microsoft fell 4.09% as the tech giant announced job cuts.

It was a tough week for energy stocks (-3.07%) after OPEC flagged fresh demand concerns. Nymex August WTI oil futures ended at $97.59 a barrel, down 6.87% over the week. Communication services (-3.26%) were also among the major decliners with Alphabet down 6.16%. The company initiated a 20-for-1 stock split after market close on Friday. Furthermore, it had said on Wednesday it would slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year.

Consumer discretionary (-1.04%) was weighed down by Tesla (-4.27%) though Elon Musk announced that he was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. At the same time, AXS Investments, a California-based asset manager, launched eight single-stock leveraged ETFs on Thursday, including a bearish bet on Tesla stocks (TSLA).

Financials also finished in negative territory (-0.90%). Citigroup delivered better-than-expected profit and revenue but its earnings still fell along with Wells Fargo & Co amid unfavourable market conditions.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield retreats as the Fed cools jumbo hike bets

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield finished down 16 basis points from +3.08% to +2.92%. That’s why long-term government bond ETFs are among the week’s top 20 performers. The yield curve remains inverted with the 10-2 year spread at -0.20%.

In Germany, the 10-year Bund yield tumbled from 1.35% to 1.13% as investors flocked to safer assets after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned. Populist coalition partner Five Star indeed withdrew its support in a confidence vote. The Germany-Italy 10-year spread value topped -225 basis points.

Against this backdrop, investment grade corporate bonds closed higher (+0.54% in the U.S and +0.79% in Europe). High yield bonds were up +0.29% in Europe and +0.54% in the U.S.

In contrast, emerging debt in local currencies plunged again (-1.57%) after the dollar index rose to its strongest since May 2002 (107.98). The euro hit parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time since 2002.

Find over 8,000 ETFs with our ETF screener.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.